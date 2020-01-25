Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Down 5.6%

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.67, 577,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 401,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 2.37.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Ideanomics had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ideanomics by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ideanomics by 520.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Ideanomics by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ideanomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

