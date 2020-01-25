IBM (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $155.00 at Citigroup

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IBM. UBS Group downgraded shares of IBM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 target price on shares of IBM and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IBM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.93.

IBM traded down $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $140.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,579,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IBM has a 52-week low of $126.85 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IBM will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IBM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IBM by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IBM by 5.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in IBM by 3.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in IBM by 3.6% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

