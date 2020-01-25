Huntington National Bank Takes Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 995 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 339.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,095,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,191,000 after acquiring an additional 846,729 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,019,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 754,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,971,000 after acquiring an additional 583,250 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,007,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,252,000 after acquiring an additional 451,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $36.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $40.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $490.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

