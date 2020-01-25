Huntington National Bank Takes $31,000 Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 237.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Shares of PK stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

