Huntington National Bank Sells 6,500 Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Timkensteel were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Timkensteel by 2,789.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timkensteel during the third quarter worth $90,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Timkensteel during the third quarter worth $101,000. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 53.9% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 16,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timkensteel during the second quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

TMST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Timkensteel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NYSE:TMST opened at $6.43 on Friday. Timkensteel Corp has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.