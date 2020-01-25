Huntington National Bank Sells 1,149 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,346,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,972,000 after purchasing an additional 73,771 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,805.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43,341 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,678,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

NYSE:CFG opened at $39.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

