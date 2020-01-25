Huntington National Bank Makes New $32,000 Investment in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $210,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $2,378,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $137,730.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CTLT. Stephens began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.06. Catalent Inc has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $61.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.