Huntington National Bank Makes New $29,000 Investment in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in FormFactor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 45,693 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $565,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,669.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,976 shares of company stock worth $1,020,652. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FORM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 target price on shares of FormFactor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.75. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $28.58.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.54 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 8.82%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

