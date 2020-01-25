Huntington National Bank Acquires New Position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 17.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 36.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RACE. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.72.

NYSE:RACE opened at $172.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.52 and a 200-day moving average of $161.91. Ferrari NV has a 52 week low of $108.84 and a 52 week high of $175.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 51.17%. The company had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.