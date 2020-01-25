HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $1.53 Price Target at UBS Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group to $1.53 in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.98.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $184.85. The stock had a trading volume of 478,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.04 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $137.30 and a 1 year high of $207.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.41.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.82 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total transaction of $1,333,636.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,691,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,473. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 645.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

