HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HTGM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,662,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,681. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.07. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 242,497 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,533 shares during the period. 38.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

