HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

HSBA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.56) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 613.21 ($8.07).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 579.40 ($7.62) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 586.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 607.09. The stock has a market cap of $117.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

