Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target Raised to GBX 630 at Berenberg Bank

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HWDN. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.42) price target (up from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 559.88 ($7.36).

Shares of LON HWDN traded up GBX 12.60 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 693.40 ($9.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 477.50 ($6.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 698.80 ($9.19). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 670.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 583.67. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.27.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Mark Robson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05), for a total transaction of £306,000 ($402,525.65).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

