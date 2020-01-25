Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.46

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.46 and traded as high as $31.75. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $31.21, with a volume of 243,941 shares traded.

HOV has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Hovnanian Enterprises from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $181.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($4.43). Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $713.59 million for the quarter.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,609.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 45,539 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lucas Capital Management bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

