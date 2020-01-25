Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,358 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 292,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% during the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 433,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.70. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

