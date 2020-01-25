Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 144,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.55 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 10,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 18,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $335,553.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

