Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.9% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Home Depot by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after buying an additional 546,832 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after buying an additional 425,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $62,846,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,467,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $177.41 and a 1-year high of $239.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

