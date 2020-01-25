Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Home Depot by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.00. 4,467,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,486. The firm has a market cap of $254.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $177.41 and a 1 year high of $239.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.31 and a 200 day moving average of $223.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.