Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases Shares of 3,761 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WH shares. ValuEngine lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

WH traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.60. 798,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,150. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.90 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

