Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New $209,000 Investment in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.19. 3,698,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $113.77 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $956,294.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,912.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTX. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

