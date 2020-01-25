Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $283,000 in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRGX. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 12.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

In other news, insider Greg Elliot Sharenow purchased 3,500 shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $59,150.00. Also, insider Emmanuel Roman sold 100,000 shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00.

NRGX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,931. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%.

