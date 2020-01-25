Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 233,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 462,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,192,000 after buying an additional 28,987 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,536,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.27. 10,825,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.