Hollencrest Capital Management Has $323,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $35,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.16. 17,647,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,609,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.02 and its 200 day moving average is $306.59. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.58.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

