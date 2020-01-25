Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 183 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 638,271 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 571,420 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 45.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $214,576,000 after purchasing an additional 407,354 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,143,000 after purchasing an additional 358,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $250.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market cap of $154.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $259.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

