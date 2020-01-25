Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. Hilton Hotels posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilton Hotels.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 323,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 333,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,006,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLT stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,575. Hilton Hotels has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $113.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.31.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

