Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,002.68

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,002.68 and traded as high as $1,100.00. Hilton Food Group shares last traded at $1,088.00, with a volume of 27,253 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HFG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,063.75 ($13.99).

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.16 million and a PE ratio of 29.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,058.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,002.68.

In other news, insider Robert Watson sold 164,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.81), for a total value of £1,728,300 ($2,273,480.66). Also, insider Philip Heffer sold 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.15), for a total value of £3,600,000 ($4,735,595.90).

About Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.