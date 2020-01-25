Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 1-2% to $699.9-707.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.04 million.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-5.56 EPS.

Shares of HRC traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.64. 1,450,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average of $106.63. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $93.88 and a one year high of $117.10.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hill-Rom from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.60.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,173.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.