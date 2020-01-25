Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.24%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,517. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $93.88 and a 1 year high of $117.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.63.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,173.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.