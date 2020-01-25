HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Stock Price Down 10.7%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17, approximately 746,046 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,007,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

HPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HighPoint Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $288.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. HighPoint Resources’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 41.8% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 380,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 112,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 5.9% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,597,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 89,538 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 27,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 41.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,160,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 4,133,658 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

