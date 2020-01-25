HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.81 ($52.11).

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €44.24 ($51.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.35. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1 year low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a 1 year high of €50.85 ($59.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.27.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

