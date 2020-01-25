Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Has $29.22 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 6.0% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $250.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

