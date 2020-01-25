Head to Head Analysis: Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) versus Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Chinanet Online and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chinanet Online -6.23% -41.73% -18.53% Sabre 5.89% 30.10% 4.96%

Chinanet Online has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Chinanet Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Sabre shares are held by institutional investors. 34.5% of Chinanet Online shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sabre shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chinanet Online and Sabre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chinanet Online $57.15 million 0.47 -$14.02 million N/A N/A Sabre $3.87 billion 1.61 $337.53 million $1.42 15.97

Sabre has higher revenue and earnings than Chinanet Online.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Chinanet Online and Sabre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chinanet Online 0 0 0 0 N/A Sabre 1 3 4 0 2.38

Sabre has a consensus price target of $25.58, suggesting a potential upside of 12.83%. Given Sabre’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sabre is more favorable than Chinanet Online.

Summary

Sabre beats Chinanet Online on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chinanet Online

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet advertising portals, including 28.com; and liansuo.com. It also produces and distributes television shows comprising advertisements. The company serves customers in the food and beverage, women accessories, footwear, apparel and garments, home goods and construction materials, environmental protection equipment, cosmetic and health care, education network, and other industries. ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airline's touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery model. It offers SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

