HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,766. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.69. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDB. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 112.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,418,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,925,000 after buying an additional 11,323,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,940,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902,663 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,468,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,692 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,208,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,510,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

