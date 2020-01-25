HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.15-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.897-2.926 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.HB Fuller also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.15-3.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HB Fuller from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $48.35 on Friday. HB Fuller has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HB Fuller will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $396,050.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $83,793.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,045. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

