Hashgard Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.73 million and $1.11 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.03075312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00200345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,165,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.