Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS HARL opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.41. Harleysville Financial has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Harleysville Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

