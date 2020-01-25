Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HL. Liberum Capital upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 1,928 ($25.36) price target on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reduced their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,862.70 ($24.50).

HL stock traded up GBX 55 ($0.72) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,831.50 ($24.09). 752,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,899.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,906.76. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

