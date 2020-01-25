Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,479,000 after buying an additional 1,646,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,742,000 after buying an additional 765,289 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 292.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,864,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,947,000 after buying an additional 2,135,467 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,189,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,043,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after buying an additional 102,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,212,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,420,308.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $60.77 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

