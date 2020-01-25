Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,008 StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 210.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 109.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 253.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. StoneCo Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $169.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.41 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 28.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.