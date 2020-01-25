Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.96. 475,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,107. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,014,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after buying an additional 437,068 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 228,868 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,288,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after buying an additional 223,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

