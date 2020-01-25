Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
HAIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.
Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.96. 475,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,107. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,014,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after buying an additional 437,068 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 228,868 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,288,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after buying an additional 223,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
Hain Celestial Group Company Profile
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
