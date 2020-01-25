Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.
NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.96. 393,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,071. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,014,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,288,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 223,185 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,955,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,990,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,545,000 after purchasing an additional 437,068 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,092,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
Hain Celestial Group Company Profile
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
