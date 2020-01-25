Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.96. 393,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,071. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,014,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,288,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 223,185 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,955,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,990,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,545,000 after purchasing an additional 437,068 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,092,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.