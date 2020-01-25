GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.76. GSE Systems shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of GSE Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.
GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter.
GSE Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP)
GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.
