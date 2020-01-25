GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.76. GSE Systems shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of GSE Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in GSE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GSE Systems by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GSE Systems by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period.

GSE Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.