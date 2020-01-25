Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SUPV. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of SUPV stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.68. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 305,838 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 379,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 139,419 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 244,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 120,580 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 161,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 36,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

