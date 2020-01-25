Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Receives $19.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GGAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

GGAL traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 711,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,102. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.65. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $325.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 87,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

