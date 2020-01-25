Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 3.1% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 945.5% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,637. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.90 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

