Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UN. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 538.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,030 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,766,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,294 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,873,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,507,000 after purchasing an additional 292,943 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 585.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 209,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 178,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UN shares. HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE UN traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $57.50. 2,234,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,984. Unilever NV has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

