Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Buys 900 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.6% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 106,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,907,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,793,963. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03.

