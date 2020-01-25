Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Acquires 185 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.0% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after acquiring an additional 144,508 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Starbucks by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after acquiring an additional 482,072 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,698,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $150,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $146,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,584 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,569,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $138,898,000 after acquiring an additional 25,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $92.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,791,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,093. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.40. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $65.91 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

