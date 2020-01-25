Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Gravity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:GRVY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,586. Gravity has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -1.62.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 55.88%. The company had revenue of $64.86 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gravity by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Gravity in the third quarter worth about $1,680,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

