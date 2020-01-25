Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 131,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,400. The company has a market cap of $701.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $51.98.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $45,785.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,291.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,801 shares in the company, valued at $31,935,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,972 shares of company stock worth $24,175,095. Insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.